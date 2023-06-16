St. Pete’s Letters of Love spreading positivity during pride month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June is pride month, and the city of St. Petersburg is getting ready for one of the largest pride celebrations in the state.

But the LGBTQ+ community is facing a lot of challenges, which is why the city is trying to spread allyship in the community.

The city’s Letter of Love Campaign is simple, you write a positive message or word of encouragement to a stranger, and you can take a letter in exchange.

“The benefits of Letter of Love are really to give our community, everyone in St. Pete, an opportunity to reach out and send positive messages to the LGBTQ community,” explained Jim Nixon, the LGBTQ Liaison for the St. Pete mayor’s office.

Nixon spoke with ABC Action News Anchor Jamison Uhler about the campaign. He says it started in 2022 with a single display at city hall, but it has now expanded to 9 other businesses throughout the city.

Each display has several colorful envelopes, note cards and pens for anyone to write a message. Some messages ABC Action News saw included phrases like “be yourself unapologetically” and “take pride in what makes you unique," as well as some personal stories and drawings.

Nixon said the letters are very powerful, which is why they will be presented to LGBTQ youth in the community who are struggling now more than ever.

“To share those messages of love to our LGBTQ youth, who were at a time where, you know, they're struggling in our community. They're hearing very negative messages,” said Nixon. “So we want to share those letters of love to enlighten that community and make sure that we're reaching out to our own marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community as a whole.”

The letters will also be handed out during next weekend’s Pride Parade. You can see a full list of businesses where you can write a Letter of Lovehere. You can also send one virtually.