St. Pete's inaugural Winter Pride kicks off this week

ST. PETE, FLA. — After months of hard work, planning, and organizing, St. Pete’s first-ever Winter Pride week is here. Organizers say it will be eight days of excitement, fun, celebration, inclusivity and acceptance.

“Everybody is welcomed,” said Executive director of Winter Pride, Rob Hall.

For those who might be wondering about summer pride, don’t worry; this is not replacing summer pride. Organizers and city leaders said the city is big enough for two major pride events in one year.

“We want to make St. Pete a year-round destination for our LGBTQ community,” said Hall.

Hall and his team planned this week in less than a year. Their work impressed Christian Arnold, the Executive Director of the Grand Central District.

“We do a lot of events here,” Arnold said. “I knew what it would take to put these events together and they have like many different events. They have a great team and experience.”

Members of the LGBTQ community and supporters said this event is crucial, especially right now, due to the political climate. President Donald Trump issued four executive orders that many in the community said specifically target the community, especially transgender Americans.

“We are louder, prouder, and stronger than we’ve ever been,” Hall said. “Now we need everybody’s support.”

Most of the events for Winter Pride are free. Click this link for more, including dates and times for all events.