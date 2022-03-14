St. Pete's Churned Small Batch Ice Cream is the result of couple's bold pandemic pivot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alyssa and Ray Wyatt handled their pandemic pivot with panache and buttered pecans.

The St. Pete couple — he's a chef, she's a longtime hospitality guru — were working at a Myanmar resort when the world went sideways.

But great — and in this case ridiculously delicious — things come from adversity.

Alyssa and Ray opened Churned Small Batch Ice Cream, decadent desserts homemade from the finest ingredients.

Serious style points for Churned's traveling pop-up shop being a 1971 red VW bus named...DIVA.

"This is all handcrafted, hand-packed ice cream made with love right here in St. Pete," Alyssa said.

"Everyone is loving our product which makes us really proud," said Ray.

From that all-world ice cream (try the Tiramisu!) to clever Popsi-Creams to tasty treats for puppies, Churned has become a hit of local open-air markets, select brick-and-mortar shops and even weddings.

Meticulously prepared in small carefully created batches (you better believe Ray and Alyssa are putting in the work), this is frozen goodness unlike any you've ever tasted.

