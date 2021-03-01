St. Pete's CareFest returns for all of March

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's annual CareFest event is back for an entire month this year.

The event celebrates volunteering and giving back to the community. It usually takes place once a year in the fall.

The city says this additional, month-long event is being held due to the need in the community.

"Last year’s CareFest necessitated an altered approach from the former single day of in-person events due to the pandemic," the city's website says. "The City of St. Petersburg adjusted the event to allow neighborhoods to participate in remote, socially distant and safe service projects over several weekends."

