St. Petersburg's 'Free Blockbuster' box is a Little Free Library for movie fans

You can find it on Kingston Street North in the Lealman neighborhood
Blockbuster Free Library
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 08:35:34-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blockbuster Video is back!

Well, sort of. In spirit, at least.

A Little Free Library for movie fans, St. Petersburg's Free Blockbuster box pays playful homage to the old video rental chain, which closed for good in 2014.

Painted in signature blue and yellow—and located on Kingston Street North in St. Pete's Lealman neighborhood—Free Blockbuster is the work of Angela and Trevor Anderson, film fans and filmmakers who wanted to celebrate the communal love of movies.

The local box is also part of a bigger national movement of people sharing free movies.

At Free Blockbuster, you can take a movie, leave a movie or browse the movies. There are no rules. Angela and Trevor make sure the movie selection (DVDs and VHS) stays fresh, and people have been donating movies to the cause.

Trevor teaches film at Hollins High School. Together, the couple also owns a production studio in Clearwater, Studio Fluxx.

