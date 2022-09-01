Watch Now
St. Petersburg's American Stage punks out with Green Day's teen-angsty 'American Idiot'

Performances start September 7
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 01, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of Tampa Bay's most innovative theater companies will punk out this fall with a bold and brash musical.

St. Petersburg's American Stage will present a full-throttle take on "American Idiot," Green Day's epic salute to teen angst, based on their Grammy-winning 2004 album.

"This show is about that weird time when you're a teenager, before adulthood when you're figuring everything out," said director Gavin Hawk. "Who am I? What am I about? What do I want?"

American Stage's young, energetic cast will perform all the hits from the album as the story of teen rebellion and fighting the power plays out on a beautifully chaotic set by designer Scott Cooper.

Performances of "American Idiot" start on Sept. 7. For tickets, click here.

