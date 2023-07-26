St. Petersburg woman missing after yacht fire in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old woman from St. Petersburg is missing in the Florida Keys after an early morning yacht fire, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

MCSO said the woman was in the Keys with family members, two men, ages 58 and 21, for lobster mini-season.

The family was on a 70-foot Viking yacht with another family when it caught fire shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The two men were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after the fire; authorities didn't provide information on the extent of their injuries.

The other family, made up of four people, escaped the fire uninjured, MCSO said.

According to authorities, fire crews battled the fire for three hours.

The sheriff's office said its dive team and TowBoat U.S. Crews are helping search for the woman around the hazardous conditions where the boat sank.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office and major crimes detectives.