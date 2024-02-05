Watch Now
St. Petersburg Police investigating after vehicle transporting injured teen shooting victim crashes

Posted at 10:10 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 22:10:20-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday evening that led to a vehicle transporting a teenager injured from the incident to crash.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, there were reports to police of shots fired in the general area of Paris Avenue and 6th Street South.

Police said friends tried to drive a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hospital. The vehicle crashed a few minutes later at 5th Avenue South and 7th Street South.

The other people in the car ran away from the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to determine the exact location of the shooting as well as its circumstances.

