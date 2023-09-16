St. Petersburg Police investigate fatal scooter-pedestrian accident on Central Avenue North

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a scooter on September 11.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., when a VEO Scooter, operated by two women, was traveling eastbound on the north sidewalk in the area of 1033 Central Avenue North.

According to the release, two pedestrians were walking westbound on the north sidewalk at the exact location; the person driving the scooter failed to stop and knocked Silvia Henao, 81, to the ground.

Due to her injuries, Henao was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries and passed away this morning, September 16.

SPPD said the occupant of the scooter remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.