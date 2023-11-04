St. Petersburg Police finds body of missing fisherman

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) found the body of a fisherman hours after he was reported missing by his wife.

At 9:46 a.m. Saturday, the wife of 71-year-old John Kotulick reported him missing.

Kotulick left to go fishing in his kayak yesterday evening and never returned.

Officers located his truck at the Jungle Prada launch.

The St. Pete PD Marine Unit, the Coast Guard, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's helicopter searched the water.

His kayak was found near a waterfront home on Treasure Island. His body was then located at 2 p.m. in the water near Treasure Island.

The cause of death has not been determined. However, no foul play is suspected.

