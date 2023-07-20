St. Petersburg man claims $2 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg recently won the $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Danny Pierce, 64, claimed his winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive a lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Pierce’s winning ticket was purchased from the Blue Nile Food Market.

The Blue Nile Food Market will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning the $10 scratch-off game are one-in-3.51.