Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Petersburg man claims $2 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

scratch off lottery ticket generic
CANVA
scratch off lottery ticket generic
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:02:55-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg recently won the $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Danny Pierce, 64, claimed his winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive a lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Pierce’s winning ticket was purchased from the Blue Nile Food Market.

The Blue Nile Food Market will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning the $10 scratch-off game are one-in-3.51.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.