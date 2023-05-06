St. Petersburg man arrested after driving over 100 mph on Gandy Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a St. Petersburg man was arrested early Saturday morning after driving over 100 mph on the Gandy Bridge into Hillsborough County.

At approximately around 1:20 am, authorities said Mario Renard Stephens, 38, past an FHP trooper and a Pinellas County deputy, on the “hump” in Hillsborough County, according to FHP.

Troopers followed Stephens, who they say was driving at 105 mph, according to the troopers’ radar.

According to authorities, Stephens was a convicted felon.

A loaded firearm, several drugs, and several items of drug paraphernalia were located in Stephens's vehicle.

Troopers were eventually able to stop Stephens on Westshore Boulevard and arrested him on a reckless driving charge. Stephens was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.