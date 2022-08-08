St. Petersburg artist Jason Hackenwerth dazzles with new exhibit at Largo gallery

LARGO, Fla. — St. Pete artist Jason Hackenwerth's creations are beautiful and bittersweet, Instagram outrageous and deeply personal.

And now, this globally beloved artist — whose work spans from whimsical to angry but is always engaging to the eye — is on a larger-than-life display at Largo's Gallery at Creative Pinellas, a nonprofit supporting and showcasing Tampa Bay artists.

Titled "Darkmatter," Hackenwerth's collection of looming balloon sculptures — a sly nod to impermanence and being present — and roaring therapeutic canvases is free to the public.

All ages are welcome, plus there's a room where younger visitors can color and display their own emotions a la Hackenwerth.

The gallery is located next to the Florida Botanical Gardens. It's open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

For more on the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, click here.