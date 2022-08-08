Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Petersburg artist Jason Hackenwerth dazzles with new exhibit at Largo gallery

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is free to visit
balloon sculpture by St. Petersburg artist Jason Hackenwerth
Sean Daly
balloon sculpture by St. Petersburg artist Jason Hackenwerth
Posted at 5:31 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 05:31:55-04

LARGO, Fla. — St. Pete artist Jason Hackenwerth's creations are beautiful and bittersweet, Instagram outrageous and deeply personal.

And now, this globally beloved artist — whose work spans from whimsical to angry but is always engaging to the eye — is on a larger-than-life display at Largo's Gallery at Creative Pinellas, a nonprofit supporting and showcasing Tampa Bay artists.

Titled "Darkmatter," Hackenwerth's collection of looming balloon sculptures — a sly nod to impermanence and being present — and roaring therapeutic canvases is free to the public.

All ages are welcome, plus there's a room where younger visitors can color and display their own emotions a la Hackenwerth.

The gallery is located next to the Florida Botanical Gardens. It's open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

For more on the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.