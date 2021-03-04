St. Petersburg artist Daniel Lai to be featured in virtual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's Daniel Lai is a dazzling mixed-media artist.

His creations are three-dimensional: paper, ink, clay and string. They are playful yet poignant, wild and whimsical.

"The main objective is to tell a story," says Lai, who upcycles old books and turns them into otherworldly creations. (See his virtual shop here.)

Lai is one of the top featured artists in this year's Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, which for the first time in its 51-year history will be virtual.

ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips will emcee live online events this weekend.

For a list of this year's interactive experiences, go here.

For a list of live entertainment, go here.

John Scheffel, president of the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, says despite the virtual change, there will still be much-needed thrills for both artists and the public.

"We're trying to create a lot of different ways that the public can still interact with the artists," says Scheffel. "The artists have missed that interaction with one another as well as with the public."