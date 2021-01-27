St. Pete Youth Farm to provide affordable fruits, vegetables in South St. Petersburg 'food desert'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The neighborhood of South St. Petersburg is rich with history, but lacking in stores selling healthy food options.

Thanks to dedicated teens intent on changing that "food desert" status, affordable fruits and vegetables will soon be available in the community.

The St. Pete Youth Farm is a community project that employs teen "ambassadors" from South St. Pete. They do everything from the growing to selling and marketing.

The property, almost a full acre behind the city's Enoch Davis Center, will have a greenhouse, hydroponic equipment, composting and more.

When the first crops are harvested, there will be a market selling produce to the neighborhood.

"We like to say 'We're growing youth, and we also happen to grow food,'" says project leader Carla Bristol.

The biggest partners making the farm happen are the City of St. Pete and Foundation for A Healthy St. Pete. Ford Motor Company and USF are also involved.

This Saturday, January 30, volunteers of all skills and ages are needed to come work on the farm from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For information on how you can help, click here.