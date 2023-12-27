St. Pete Youth Farm launches week full of Kwanzaa celebrations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — December 26th marks the first day of Kwanzaa.

According to the National Museum of African-American History, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture.

At the St. Pete Youth Farm, dozens showed up Tuesday to celebrate. Carla Bristol, the coordinator of Seven Days of Kwanzaa in St. Petersburg and the owner of the St. Pete Youth Farm, looks forward to bringing the celebration to Tampa Bay.

"This is my 10th year. And what I found out quickly, when I had my art gallery, was culture was key to every single thing else that we do. I don't think we realize the value of culture. So people were looking to me for culture, and so, therefore, I had to do it," Bristol said.

As the celebration started, Bristol invited the people joining to graze their table of fresh produce—all of it produced by either the Youth Farm or another local farm.

"On the table behind me, behind you, and all around is nothing but harvest. And three years ago, we were here with nothing else around, and now here we are full of harvest at this time of year for us here in Tampa Bay," she said.

Bristol said the holiday's beginnings start with the first harvest celebrations, common throughout modern and ancient African cultures.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga. It marks seven days of celebration, using Swahili, a common African language, to move the celebrations forward, according to the Smithsonian.

"Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, contrary to popular belief. It's a time that's created for us to focus on the principles," said Bristol.

There are seven core principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Supplying a harvest at the farm that focuses on giving local teens a hobby and useful skill is simple.

For night one, unity was put on display as the community gathered to get fresh food, enjoy music, and dance.

You can find the full list of activities for this year's St. Pete Youth Farm Kwanzaa celebration here.