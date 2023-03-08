St. Pete woman raising money to bring water to African tribe

ST. PETE — What started out as trips to Africa for her wildlife photography has now turned into trips to Africa as a humanitarian.

Looking around Marilyn Parver’s St. Pete home, it’s hard to tell if you’re in a living room or a museum.

Parver’s love for photographing animals in the African safari is a far cry from her previous career in show business as a makeup artist and on-air personality.

“I found the peace and quiet, the unpredictability of Africa, a wonderful change from television,” said Parver.

Parver went on to have three photos hung in the Smithsonian. Her time in Africa was so impactful she ended up moving to Kenya in 2012.

“Moved in with a family. I was the only white human for miles,” said Parver.

It was during this time Parver realized how badly the Maasai Tribe of Loita Hills was in need of water. Her mission was no longer capturing the best photos, it was building the best well.

“They are struggling, having nothing to eat, having water that looks like chocolate milk,” said Parver. “And I found a nonprofit out of Tanzania, who actually came and did the well.”

Parver considers the Maasai Tribe family, and that family is in need of help once again.

“Just at the first of the year, I found out that the well I had built and had been so successful for nearly a decade had completely broken,” said Parver.

Parver is now working to raise $13,000 to rebuild the well and provide the tribe the resources necessary to maintain it. Kenya is currently experiencing the worst drought in 40 years.

“You might not have water for 10 miles if you can find it at all. I mean, it’s that bad,” said Parver, who has made this her number one passion and priority in life. “I think if we don’t help, the culture itself will disappear.”

For more information on the well repair project and how to donate, go to https://wellawareworld.org/.