St. Pete woman charged with murder after her sister was found dead, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said they are investigating the death of a woman found in her home Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was found at her home on 675 Newton Avenue South in St. Pete around 3:30 p.m. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Sherry Lynn Howard.

According to police, investigators arrested Sherry Lynn's sister, Charee Howard, 39, and charged her with second-degree murder.

Officials said the two lived together in the home, and no one else was present at the time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and medical examiners are still working to determine the cause of death.