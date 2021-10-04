St. Pete woman attacked by alligator after falling into canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in St. Petersburg is in the hospital after she was attacked by an alligator on Monday morning, according to St. Pete Fire and Rescue.

Officials said the woman, who is in her late 50s and experiencing homelessness, was asleep on a seawall when she fell into a canal and was "suddenly" attacked by a large alligator.

It happened in the 800 block of 4th St. South around 6 a.m.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her arm and was taken to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert. Officials say she is currently in stable condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is on scene search for the nuisance alligator.