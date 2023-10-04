St. Pete shares more specifics about financing plan for new Rays ballpark

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No matter what happens this October, Rays fans can stay excited because the team has said it’s here to stay.

The team, along with St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and others, delivered that news last month and announced a deal to keep the Rays in St. Pete as part of an 86-acre project which will include a new, state-of-the-art domed stadium and a redeveloped Gas Plant district.

“And I believe this agreement meets our city’s collective priorities,” Welch said during the announcement.

Now, we’re learning more specifics about the proposal, including how much the ballpark will cost taxpayers.

Tuesday, the City of St. Pete released the final outline of future project agreements for its “new stadium project.” According to the document, its purpose is “to assist the parties in negotiating and drafting the future project agreements.”

According to the outline, the Rays will pay more than half the $1.3 tab for the new ballpark.

As for the public investment in the stadium, Pinellas County would contribute $312,500,000 using tourist development tax dollars and other funds.

The City of St. Petersburg would contribute $287,500,000 using revenue bonds.

“So it comes from tax dollars — mostly in downtown — but additionally, it also comes from sales tax dollars we get from the city,” explained Richie Floyd, a St. Pete city councilmember.

Floyd says those dollars could be prioritized for other things. That’s why he’s not a fan of the stadium plan. If he had to vote on the deal right now, he would be leaning toward voting no.

Right now, however, a vote by city council members is still a ways away, which means Floyd and his colleagues have time to ask questions and fully vet the proposal.

“We really have to do our due diligence to make sure that we’re not going to get the city into a bad situation,” he said. “I need to be explained — and I’m sure my colleagues need to be explained — exactly why we think that this is worth it.”

Councilmember Lisset Hanewicz said she plans to delve into the deal’s specifics in the coming months. She said she owes that to her constituents, who have instructed her against rubber-stamping the project.

Councilmember Gina Driscoll said she is also studying the deal “and considering the benefits that the city will get in return.”

Councilmember Copley Gerdes said he will remain open-minded through the approval process but is pleased by what he’s heard about the deal.

“I’m confident in what I’ve seen so far,” he said.

Gerdes reminds us that the project would not raise or increase taxes. He also thinks the county’s contribution of tourist development revenue would be money well spent since the Rays contribute to the area’s tourism draw.