St. Pete resident renovating home after Idalia flooding suffers 'devastating' house fire, officials say

Posted at 7:23 AM, Sep 11, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Shore Acres home that was already being renovated after flooding from Hurricane Idalia suffered a "devastating" house fire early Monday morning, officials said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of Connecticut Avenue NE at 3:15 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said. The people who live at the home had temporarily relocated while the home was under renovation.

"This unfortunate incident has added to the challenges faced by a resident in the midst of renovating their home after the hurricane's destructive impact," St. Pete Fire Rescue said in a press release.

The full extent of the damage was not released, but SPFR said it was significant. The cause is under investigation.

"Fire Investigators are working diligently to find a cause of the fire, so we can help others prevent such tragedy. We are committed to assisting the community in their recovery process, just as we have been actively engaged in the ongoing relief efforts following the hurricane," the press release said.

