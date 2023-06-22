St. Pete Pride's Stonewall Reception honors Pride Month's historic beginnings

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Under the glow of museum lights Wednesday, we caught a glimpse of the St. Petersburg community coming together to celebrate Pride month—at the Stonewall Reception.

But in the middle of the joy—also came a stark reminder of Pride month's historic beginnings that trace back to the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

We sat down with Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, one of the Co-Vice Presidents of St. Pete Pride, to talk about the importance of those riots.

"How Pride started, our origin story of Pride as we know it here in America, was civil disobedience. Pride was a riot," he said.

He told us the movement that those riots kicked off has allowed Pride Month to evolve into what we know it as today.

"Looking back on our history, everybody has fought, and it's our time right now to fight. And we also know that when they fought, they won," said Dr. Green-Calisch.

And it's a movement, origin story, and event that the organization said has added importance this year in Florida—after the passage of a series of controversial laws that impact the LGBTQ+ community.

The group's Executive Director, Nicole Berman, told us they're working to push back against those laws internally.

"St. Pete's pride as an organization is doing everything that we can do in our organization that we can do so the drag community, with the trans community, feels welcome and supported," said Berman.

But Berman also added that they're looking for community support.

"We are always looking for volunteers; we are always looking for donations; you can do that right on our website. And we are always looking for allies to show up at our events," she said.

And above all else, Dr. Green-Calisch told us they're using those memories of the past to fuel their hope for tomorrow.

"Even in its darkest time at midnight, that you know that it is going to become light in the morning. And we're in this midnight time and holding on to joy, knowing that light is going to come in the morning," he said.