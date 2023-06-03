St. Pete Pride hosts kickoff block party on Central Avenue

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Pride hosted a block party on Friday night on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Organizers said St. Petersburg is celebrating what makes being a part of the LGBTQ+ community in this city great.

The event featured a DJ, entertainment, and cocktails from within the local community.

Fred Metzler is the owner of the Dog Bar on Central Avenue. It opened nearly seven years ago. He said he is excited to start the month, and his business welcomes everyone.

"It's just about being inclusive. It's what this neighborhood is about. It's what this city is about," he said.

Lorenza Bruno attended the event.

"I think during this time and everything that's going on in Florida, it's especially important to show up and be proud," said Bruno.

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, the Vice President of the Board of Directors for St. Pete Pride, said there are about ten events throughout the month.

The LGBTQ+ Youth Pride and Family Day will be held on June 10.

On June 23, a concert will feature Idina Menzel.

In addition, the St. Pete Pride Parade, TransMarch, and Festival will be held on June 24.

