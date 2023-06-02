St. Pete Pride, Florida's largest Pride event, kicks off month-long celebration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Pride kicks off Friday, dubbed as Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration. Even as questions surround how new laws could impact local Pride events, organizers stand ready to share what they have planned this year.

It’s a month-long celebration filled with love and joy.

“Every Pride is someone’s first Pride, and that’s really what motivates me to try and make this one special,” said Tiffany Freisberg, the President of St. Pete Pride.

Among the events this year for the St. Pete Pride 2023 season are the Kick-Off Block Party, LGBTQ+ Youth Pride and Family Day, Shades of Pride Festival, the big parade, and more.

“Our Transtastic is an event that happens the last event of the month where we just really come together with the trans community and lift them up and give them their flowers and make sure that we really celebrate them in the way that feels authentic to who they are,” said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, the Vice President for the Board of Directors for St. Pete Pride.

ABC Action News asked Dr. Green-Calisch if there are any changes they’re making in light of recent state legislation.

“When we got notice that there were some potential things coming up in the legislative session, we really started planning at that point to make sure that we would continue to be in compliance with local ordinances that were here in St. Pete and any potential laws that might come through,” said Green-Calisch.

Freisberg said their events are very similar to last year.

“We definitely are aware of the legislation. We’ve had conversations with the St. Pete Police Department. We are making sure that we communicate with our volunteers and with our partners and our participants about expectations,” said Freisberg. “So no real changes. It’s just every year, Pride feels especially significant. This year’s no different.”

Freisberg added when she thinks about her own goal for the month, it’s to provide everyone with an opportunity to celebrate being their authentic self.

“Be loved and embraced for the things that make us different, and I think there’s something incredibly beautiful in that unity,” said Freisberg.

You can find more information on the different St. Pete Pride events this month here.