St. Pete pools open for summer

Posted at 7:02 AM, May 26, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we approach the official start of summer, pools in St. Petersburg are opening to the public.

While the Florida weather has already been summer-like, the first official day of the season is June 21.

The following seasonal pools in St. Pete will be open:

  • Childs Park Pool, 127 43rd St. S.
    • Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
  • Fossil Park Pool, 6739 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
    • Monday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.
  • Jennie Hall Pool, 1025 26th St. S.
    • Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7 - 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
  • Lake Vista Pool, 1450 60th Ave. S.
    • Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N.
    • Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
  • Shore Acres Pool, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE
    • Monday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Year-round pools have the following summer hours:

  • E.H. McLin Pool, 602 14th St. S.
    • Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m.
  • North Shore Aquatic Complex, 901 North Shore Dr. NE
    • Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
  • Walter Fuller Pool, 7883 26th Ave. N.
    • Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. for lap swimming and from 1-4 p.m. for recreational swimming, Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

Neighborhood pool admission is $1 for ages 3-12 and $2 for ages 13 and up. North Shore Aquatic Complex admission is $4.50 for ages 3-12 and $5 for ages 13 and up. There are $1 Splash Days on Memorial Day at all city pools and the Fourth of July at all city pools. Find more information or a pool near you here.

