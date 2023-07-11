St. Pete Police search for suspect who shot at woman during road rage incident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are searching for an unknown man who's accused of shooting and injuring a woman in a road rage incident last week.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. on July 5, a white minivan was traveling north on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North in St. Petersburg. The driver of the minivan then swerved to avoid a red Mazda CX3, which was crossing east at the intersection of 116th Avenue.

After they reached 116th Avenue and 4th Street North, police said the minivan driver shot at the woman driving the Mazda. She suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury. No one else was in the SUV with her.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 40 with some grey in his hair. Those with information should contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.