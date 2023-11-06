St. Pete Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said they are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition on Sunday morning.

According to police, a woman was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street near 22nd Avenue around 2 a.m. on Nov. 5. Officials said a bronze or dark-colored Kia Forte struck the woman as she crossed the road.

The woman, Denise Morrell, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police are searching for the driver of the Kia Forte with significant damage to the front of the vehicle from the impact. Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department, at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.