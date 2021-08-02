St. Pete Police investigate 2 deadly shootings that detectives believe are connected

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives in St. Pete believe two deadly shootings that happened on Sunday night are connected.

According to police, officers first received a call of suspicious circumstances in the 3200 block of 11th Ave. S. at 7:18 p.m. Then 24 minutes later, authorities say they received a call reporting a stalled car with a man bleeding inside in the 2800 block of 20th Ave. N.

Police say they found a dead man at each scene and both men had apparent gunshot wounds.

Michael Paluska

Detectives believe the shootings are connected based on information obtained early in the investigations. Investigators also believe that the person or people involved in the two deaths are known to each other.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

Detectives are working on active leads and are asking anyone with information to call the department at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent to investigators, by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

The two shootings on Sunday come after a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in front of her two young children on Saturday evening.

Police say Joana Peca was found dead in her vehicle near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens around 5:30 p.m. Police say her two young children were also found inside. They were unharmed but police say they were "terrified." There is no suspect in custody for her death at this time.