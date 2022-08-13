Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete Police: 2 adults arrested for murder of 3-year-old girl

child murder case.png
St. Petersburg Police
child murder case.png
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 15:49:35-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested and charged two adults in the murder of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday.

St. Pete Detectives said Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were the caregivers of 3-year-old Brandy Crews. Officials said Crews was brought to the hospital on August 9, unresponsive with severe head injuries.

St. Pete Police said further investigation showed she had multiple cuts, burns, and injuries all over her body in various stages of healing. Crews died from her injuries on August 12.

According to St. Pete Police, Williams and Lindsey also face child abuse and child neglect charges for a young boy in their care. Police said the boy's injuries are not life-threatening. The child has been removed from the home and is receiving treatment.

Officials said two additional children under the age of 14 have also been removed from the home. In total, Police said there were four children in the home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.