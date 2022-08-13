St. Pete Police: 2 adults arrested for murder of 3-year-old girl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested and charged two adults in the murder of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday.

St. Pete Detectives said Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were the caregivers of 3-year-old Brandy Crews. Officials said Crews was brought to the hospital on August 9, unresponsive with severe head injuries.

St. Pete Police said further investigation showed she had multiple cuts, burns, and injuries all over her body in various stages of healing. Crews died from her injuries on August 12.

According to St. Pete Police, Williams and Lindsey also face child abuse and child neglect charges for a young boy in their care. Police said the boy's injuries are not life-threatening. The child has been removed from the home and is receiving treatment.

Officials said two additional children under the age of 14 have also been removed from the home. In total, Police said there were four children in the home.