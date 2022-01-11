St. Pete philanthropist launches 'Pretty Lovely You' to help women find the perfect bra

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Denise Peske is on a mission.

It starts with helping the women of Tampa Bay find the perfect bra, no matter what their body type.

But beyond properly fitting lingerie, her ultimate goal is one of self-empowerment and celebration.

"My mission is to help women find their confidence and become self-aware of how beautiful they really are," said the St. Pete philanthropist. "To see women shine."

Pretty Lovely You is all parts free bra-fitting events at J9 Shoe Salon this Sunday, online lingerie shop and confidence-boosting therapy session.

Her desire to help comes from her own personal pain. Peske is a survivor of Breast Implant Illness. Cosmetic surgery made her severely, debilitatingly sick, including routine trips to the hospital.

After having her implants removed, her physical health improved but she still faced emotional turmoil. Too often, lingerie stores would turn her away, saying they had nothing for her petite frame.

So she started Pretty Lovely You as a way to celebrate all body types, hers included.

At the free bra-fitting events, "some of these women even cry, but now they're crying from happiness," she said.

For more on Pretty Lovely You, click here.