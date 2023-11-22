St. Pete non-alcoholic bottle shop offers non-drinkers more options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and over the next month, the parties and libations will only continue.

But what if you're a non-alcoholic drinker? There's a new store in St. Pete that has you covered.

From stouts to IPAs to sours, Herban Flow can put every style of can in your hand—only without the alcohol.

“So we are Florida’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop located here in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said owner Caitlyn Smith.

Caitlyn and Michael Smith each have their own unique stories surrounding alcohol and why it’s no longer a part of their lives.

“I have Endometriosis, so I got into figuring out different herbs that worked well for my body, and alcohol wasn’t one of them,” said Caitlyn.

“I’m coming up on four years of sobriety from alcohol. Me and alcohol just didn’t get along,” said Michael

However, the couple discovered quitting drinking would have a trickle-down effect on their entire social life.

“The biggest thing, once I became sober, I lost a lot of my friends,” said Michael. “I used to go brewery hopping all around, and even nowadays, there are no options for me outside a Sprite or a soda water.”

So the couple started compiling a collection of fun, sophisticated, tasty, non-alcohol options, and fellow non-drinkers started taking notice.

“We started doing farmers markets and festivals just trying to see if there was a test for the market, and the response was, ‘Where is your store? Where can we find you?’ Everyone else was feeling the same pains that we are,” said Caitlyn. “Whether or not people are looking for that sober curious movement, or they cannot drink because of medication, or maybe there is a pregnant spouse.”

In January, they opened Herban Flow, the first of what they hope will be many brick and mortars, offering more than 300 different products from around the world.

“The amount of options out there is much more than O’Doul’s now,” said Michael.

“You have non-alcoholic gin, vodka, tequila, so if you want to have that margarita, you have that opportunity,” said Caitlyn.

“We actually have a lot of customers come here, buy a product, and then go out to eat, and they ask bar owners, restaurant owners, ‘Hey, can I bring this in? Because you don’t have anything on your menu for me,’” said Michael.

Customer Angela Stamatelos said it’s refreshing to be a part of the festivities without having to worry about the consequences.

“It’s reassuring to go somewhere to feel included and be social and carrying a drink around and not worry about driving home but still get to taste different drinks,” said Stamatelos.

Michael and Caitlyn acknowledge with a business like this comes responsibility.

“The first question we ask is, ‘Do you want flavor or do you want function?’ Because we don’t want to trigger anybody, so if you aren’t looking to really taste that whiskey or that wine, we immediately move onto the function side,” said Michael.

The Smiths said just like regular liquor stores, they anticipate the holidays being their busiest time of year. Just because someone doesn’t drink doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the party.

“If you have family members who are not drinking or looking to avoid drinking, have options at the table for them, include them in on the party. They want to celebrate with you, too,” said Michael.