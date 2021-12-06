St. Pete needs community's help finalizing plan to fix flooding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg needs help finalizing its plan to address flooding.

Hurricanes and tropical storms have caused flooding in the past, but sometimes, all it takes is a heavy downpour to flood out some St. Pete neighborhood streets.

Right now, the city is developing a Stormwater Master Plan, and starting Monday night, St. Pete will host the first in a series of four virtual meetings to get the community’s input.

The city needs community members to help it identify the most problematic spots for flooding, as it develops the new plan.

Once it’s final, the plan will help guide the city in engineering and building improvements to the stormwater system that should lessen some of the flooding and cut down on stormwater pollution too.

The City’s Director of Engineering and Capital Improvements, Brejesh Prayman, says a good plan could also create a larger discount on insurance rates.

“Having a strategic plan allows us to lay out how we implement these improvements in a planned approach as to how best to develop those utility rates to fund projects," he said.

“We have taken all of that information we’ve received, we’ve run the model, and we’ve developed maps of where the potential flooding is. We are now going to ask the residents, take a look at these maps — this is the information we gathered and we inputted as we developed the model — how accurate are we?” Prayman continued.

According to the City of St. Pete, the public meetings will be offered on four dates corresponding with sections of the city: central, north, south and west. The same information will be presented at each meeting, in addition to information about projects specific to each section. Find your district here.

Districts 1 & 8 (West St. Pete)

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/91974159037

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 919 7415 9037

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab6qRMTau

Districts 5 & 7 (South St. Pete)

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/92098164300

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 920 9816 4300

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acghe85A9T

Districts 4 & 6 (Central St. Pete)

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97342963748

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 973 4296 3748

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aWp6ZcS0p