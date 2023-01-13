St. Pete native with scoliosis hopes to inspire others with the same diagnosis

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Pete native diagnosed with scoliosis hopes to help others with the same diagnosis.

Sierra Lowery was a high school athlete who played sports like volleyball, track and field and cheerleading.

"I was young, I was in high school, about sophomore year and during a physical routine exam, I was being told I had scoliosis; I knew what it was, but not exactly the components, the degree of curvatures, the treatment options," said Lowery.

Lowery decided to have an operation to fix the curvature of her spine in December 2020.

"She and her parents made the decision to undergo posterior spinal fusion, which would treat the deformity and also keep it from getting worse in the future," said Lowery.

Dr. Jeff Neustadt, an orthopedic surgeon with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, performed the operation.

"Fusion is exactly like how a broken bone heals; it just takes longer, so after a month or so, she feels normal and after three months, she can go back to running and riding a bike and stuff like that and after six months, she can go back to anything including contact sports," said Dr. Jeff Neustadt.

Lowery started an online blog. She is sharing her journey to help others who may be suffering. She has made cards to send to children with the same diagnosis. She also raised money to help others pay for spinal braces.

"Be a help for people that are about to endure the surgery, definitely paying it forward by writing words of encouragement cards and other children who are going through this journey," said Lowery.

Lowery said she is grateful to the doctors at All Children's Hospital. She is excelling academically and is living her life with no restrictions.

"Definitely want to broadcast my journey, you know, influence and educate others on what scoliosis is and different treatment options," said Lowery.