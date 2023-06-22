St. Pete Museum of Fine Arts welcomes yoga

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This summer, for the first time, the St. Pete Museum of Fine Arts is offering a weekly yoga class right in the middle of the conservatory. They say there's no better place to calm your mind, move your body and free your soul than surrounded by artwork.

Latreca Ali has been instructing yoga all over Tampa Bay for the past five years, but this is her first time leading her favorite poses in a museum.

“People are so willing and ready to do yoga when they come to places that already have art because yoga is an art as well,” said Ali.

The museum holds yoga classes every Thursday throughout the summer. Still, they had a special session on Wednesday because the artist behind their new installation was participating in the class.

“I work a lot with light and color, especially site-specific installations like this one here,” said Christian Sampson, who used dichroic film to cover the windows of the conservatory with an array of colors.

Sampson calls the work “Time Flies Hours Flee.” He likes how sunlight moves across the floor for a moment, then disappears like a breath of air.

“And with yoga, you are doing a similar thing; you’re slowing time down, you are breathing, and just trying to focus on the present,” said Sampson.

Sampson lives in Los Angeles but is originally from Bradenton. He grew up visiting the museum.

Participants said the art installation added to the overall yoga experience.

“It was beautiful looking at the different colors in the panel, and normally you wouldn’t be focused on things like that while you are doing yoga, but I couldn’t help but notice how beautiful,” said Sabrina Griffin.

“I love this room, and the color does add to it, and I just enjoy doing yoga so much, and it’s with a great group of people,” said Janet Arnold.

The museum says no class is ever the same because the art is never the same.

“You would have to live here 24/7, 365 because every single second of the day, the work is different, the way the light comes in,” said Executive Director Anne-Marie Russell.

She said they hope to incorporate even more yoga into future exhibits and collections.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring people together, to animate the space, and to draw attention to the beautiful architecture and art that we have,” said Russell.

For more information on yoga classes, go to mfastpete.org.