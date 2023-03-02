St. Pete motorcyclist, 50, dies after Sunshine Skyway crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist from St. Pete died Thursday morning after he was run over by a semi on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding on the inside northbound lane behind an SUV and in front of a semi.

As traffic slowed, troopers said the SUV slowed down, but the motorcyclist didn't and crashed into the back of the SUV. The man was then thrown from his motorcycle and run over by the semi, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Wimauma, and the semi driver, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Florida, were not injured.

According to a press release from FHP, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.