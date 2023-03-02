Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete motorcyclist, 50, dies after Sunshine Skyway crash

Fatal skyway crash.png
WFTS
Fatal skyway crash.png
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 12:33:09-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist from St. Pete died Thursday morning after he was run over by a semi on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding on the inside northbound lane behind an SUV and in front of a semi.

As traffic slowed, troopers said the SUV slowed down, but the motorcyclist didn't and crashed into the back of the SUV. The man was then thrown from his motorcycle and run over by the semi, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Wimauma, and the semi driver, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Florida, were not injured.

According to a press release from FHP, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.