St. Pete mom is able to hear her 10-month-old son after receiving first set of hearing aids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After going through life not being able to hear things clearly, a St. Pete mom is finally able to hear the mumbles of her 10-month-old son. That’s all thanks to a donation providing her with her first set of hearing aids.

Cierra Johnson is a 28-year-old new mother. She’s suffered from hearing loss for most of her life, and got by with sound amplifiers, making the muffled noise she heard around her even louder. It was once she had her son Admiral that she became determined to hear.

“I must hear everything. I’ve been wanting to be a mom for a long time… and I have to be at the top of my game, especially with my condition,” said Cierra Johnson.

Cierra keeps a stethoscope on hand to listen to her son’s breathing, but still, she’s worried she’s missing things as he grows up.

Not anymore.

“It’s a very surreal thing, because I know I have a huge responsibility. I don’t want to miss nothing,” said Cierra.

The cost of hearing aids was a bit overwhelming to the new mom, so that’s when the Miracle-Ear Foundation came into play. They provide qualified patients with free hearing aids, and a lifetime of follow-up services.

“We have actually donated over 30,000 hearing aids, and they were funded in 1990,” said Jennifer Phillips, a hearing aid specialist with Miracle-Ear.

Jennifer has helped Cierra every step of the way, opening up a new world of opportunity for the 28-year-old.

“She’s not gonna have to ask people to repeat, she’s not gonna miss things, she’ll be able to hear it clearly the first time and be able to participate in conversations, not feel left out,” said Jennifer.

No need for the stethoscope now, Cierra can hear everything she needs to with her new hearing aids!

“I’m delighted. I’m overjoyed. I’m happy. I’m legitimately happy. I feel like myself,” said Cierra.

If you’d like to donate to the Miracle-Ear Foundation to help people like Cierra, you can walk into any Miracle-Ear location, or donate online by clicking here.

