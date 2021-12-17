Watch
St. Pete Mayor Elect Ken Welch adopts new rescue puppy

Sunni will be the new First Dog
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter
Ken Welch new dog Friends of Strays Animal Shelter.png
Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 17, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As St. Pete Mayor Elect Ken Welch prepares for inauguration in January, he's adding a new set of paws to join him in City Hall.

The city's oldest no-kill animal shelter, Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, said the incoming mayor paid a visit with his family this week and brought home a new puppy.

Ken Welch new dog2 Friends of Strays Animal Shelter.png

Sunshine, or Sunni, will join Welch on the job when he's inaugurated on January 6.

"Sunni will be a great representative of St. Petersburg, one of the most dog-friendly cities in the entire country," the shelter said in a press release.

The new First Dog is almost three months old.

