St. Pete man dead after deputy-involved shooting; SPPD investigating

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are leading the investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened on Monday night.

SPPD Chief Anthony Holloway said Pinellas County detectives were called to a home on 42nd Avenue North just after 9 p.m. for a domestic battery call. According to Holloway, a man went to the home of his ex-girlfriend where he battered her and her son.

"The child came to his mom's rescue, but he also hit the child. The child was trying to help mom because he saw that she was being attacked by this guy," Holloway said.

Holloway said the mother and her son both suffered minor injuries.

Holloway said the man ran from the home before deputies arrived. Deputies responded to the man's nearby home on 38th Street North just after 10:30 p.m.

"They were going to try to call him. They had several things that they had planned out to do, but the deceased came out of the home before they could put their plan in place," Holloway said. "It looks like he was just coming out. I don't know if he was planning on going somewhere. He got into his car. The deputy then came up to the car. They made contact with him. Ordered him to come out of the car. Ordered him to show them his hands and then you could see the deceased with a gun."

Holloway said two of the four deputies fired their weapons.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Holloway said at this time authorities don't believe the man fired at deputies.

Holloway said the man made an off-the-cuff comment to his ex-girlfriend that evening.

"I should also say on this call the deceased told his ex-girlfriend that this might be the last night that you see me. So, whether he was planning on committing suicide or whatever, but he did tell her that after he had already gotten involved in the altercation with her and with her child," Holloway said.

According to Holloway, deputies were able to view Ring video footage at the victim's home where they heard threats made by the suspect. Holloway said deputies used that video to create their plan to make contact with the suspect.

The deputies involved are being interviewed. SPPD is leading the investigation into the shooting as part of the Pinellas County Deadly Force Task Force. The Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas Park Police Department will also be investigating.

The state attorney's office will also be involved in the investigation.

Holloway said the suspect was under a risk protection order which was issued in December 2018 and expired in July 2020. Risk protection orders take away a person's right to own firearms.