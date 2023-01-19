St. Pete man arrested after body found in car following chase: Kentucky State Police

A St. Petersburg man is behind bars, accused of leading Kentucky police on a chase with a body in the back seat of his vehicle.

"We had a very unique situation earlier this morning," Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Pennington said troopers saw the vehicle driving carelessly and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, identified as David Reed, 54, by WKYT, pulled over but sped off when troopers approached the vehicle, according to police.

Troopers chased Reed through several counties before they eventually stopped him and took him into custody, Pennington said.

"At that time, they looked through the windows, and they located a deceased person in the back of the vehicle."

Police are trying to find out more about that woman and the circumstances surrounding her death.

"We were doing our jobs, making a traffic stop on a minor violation. Things like this happen. You hear stories of it. But that is why we do our jobs," Pennington said.

Police said Reed was treated for injuries to his eyes caused by breaking glass.

WKYT reports that Reed is charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

They also say several state police cruisers were damaged when they were rammed in the chase.