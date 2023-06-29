St. Pete man accused of sexual battery, kidnapping after woman mistook his car for Uber, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man in St. Pete is accused of kidnapping and attempted sexual battery after police say a woman mistook his vehicle as an Uber over the weekend.

According to arrest records, on Saturday, June 24, after 6:30 p.m., the victim mistakenly got into a vehicle driven by Kenneth Streeter, 32.

Police said Streeter parked behind an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Fourth Street South, got into the back of the car, and tried to kiss the victim.

When she tried to get out of the vehicle, Streeter "forcibly pulled her" back inside, ripping her shirt off and leaving her shoes outside, according to the arrest report.

Streeter is then accused of forcing his hand down the victim's pants and touching her inappropriately, according to records. The victim pulled a pocket knife on Streeter, got out through the back driver's side door, and ran away.

The victim told police she had been drinking and didn't realize the direction the vehicle was going.

According to police, the incident was caught on video.

Streeter was positively identified by the owner of the vehicle he was driving, whom he had been dating for "several months," according to the arrest report.

Streeter is charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual battery, both felonies. He was arrested on Tuesday.

According to online records, he's in jail on an ICE hold. Arrest reports indicate his citizenship is from Turks and Caicos.

We've reached out to St. Pete Police for any additional information.