St. Pete leaders work to secure funding to reconnect neighborhoods in the city

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is working to reconnect neighborhoods throughout the city.

It's all about figuring out the roads.

"The interstates, once symbols of progress, instead became stark reminders of racial division, coordinating off black and brown neighborhoods," said Terri Lipsey Scott, Director of the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

Scott is talking about the development of I-175.

"Construction of the interstate uprooted many families and the historic African American neighborhoods south St. Petersburg, including the entire Gas Plant District," said Ken Welch, St. Pete Mayor.

Leaders say the city has been divided for years. Mayor Welch said the redevelopment needs to happen sooner than later as the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium is in the planning stages.

The city is asking for $1.2 million from the federal government to make areas outside of downtown St. Pete more accessible.

He said the money will be used for the two-way conversion and lane re-allocation of 8th and MLK Streets.

The project also focuses on traffic safety, air quality, and work opportunities for residents.

Residents said while they think the grant money could be helpful, they want the city to invest more into affordable housing.

"Most people can't even afford to live here…so even if you do live here, you have transportation," said Ronnie Fisher Jr., who works at Lat and Sons Family Hair barbershop on MLK Street.

Fisher says if more affordable housing is available in his neighborhood, more people would be able to live there and open businesses.

"There's nothing here, so we should start developing more stuff here where the roads can lead to," said Fisher.

He said most shops and entertainment venues are near downtown St. Petersburg, and he believes it's a little too late to try to unite the area.

He said making the neighborhoods near MLK Street more attractive should be the priority.

"You know, more useful businesses and things that we need here in our community," he said.