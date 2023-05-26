St. Pete launches 'Not my Child' with hopes of curbing youth violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — Carlton Gregg's home is a colorful addition to his Jordan Park neighborhood.

"I have to trim them and fertilize them and make sure that they get wet. You got to talk to him. My wife says she talks to her plants, which, believe it or not, does affect their growth. She's talked some back from the dead pretty much," he explained.

That vibrant yard is the product of hard work, time, and dedication.

"That same analogy should be with our kids," he said.

Gregg believes it takes a village to raise a child. He's known to step in when the kids and teens in his neighborhood seem to be going down the wrong path.

"I was concerned and I got involved. I called his mom, I have her number. She asked me that keep an eye on her son because she's had problems with him before," he said.

And right in his yard, among the plants, is a sign reading 'Not My Son.'

"It's so that we could possibly grasp some of these young fellows and young ladies and instill in them a better way of doing things, you know, but it also takes their parents being involved because it starts at home," Gregg said. "A lot of people turn their head to a turn a blind eye to what they see or think is going on. And if they became involved, it might be a start to change that situation."

Now 'Not my Son' is rebranding as 'Not my Child.'

On Friday, St. Pete Police Community Intervention Director Reverend Kenny Irby's signs sprouted along Fifth Ave S., spreading the word about their summer rebrand.

"For six years, we've focused on the concept of 'Not my Son' because it was born out of the murder of seven young men in 2015. All year long, we've acknowledged that crime and strife in our community is an equal opportunity purveyor. Girls are equally at risk," said Reverend Irby.

That mission spoke to Pastor Clarke Hazley.

"It seems like when things are going better, we get silent, and then things go back to a new low. So we just have to stay vigilant. We have to stay resilient," Pastor Hazley said.

His church, Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, hosted the 'Not my Child' kick-off.

Involvement starts with a pledge for young people and their parents.

"I think my approach is always to be more than just words. When they're making these pledges, and they're setting goals, or you're helping them to open up their thinking towards a future, then you have to be committed to being there for them."

Every Friday for the rest of the summer, 'Not My Child' members are going door to door in the community, talking to families. Once school resumes, they'll move to every other week.

"When you meet people, you invariably find out what they are in need of you when you meet them and build relationships," said Reverend Irby.

Just like caring for plants, Gregg said he's starting to see some growth in this community.

"That has tapered down some in this immediate area. But there are other areas of town where it's running rampant, because no one has taken an interest in making that change. And that's what we're trying to do," he said.