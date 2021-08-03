St. Pete General Hospital revises visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

In order to protect patients, visitors and caregivers from the continuing spread of COVID-19, St. Petersburg General Hospital has enacted a revised temporary visitor policy, effective Monday, August 2.

As part of the new policy, visitor hours have been updated to 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. with one adult (18+) visitor allowed per patient per day. At this time, visitors are not allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients under investigation for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our patients and caregivers is our number one priority, and this revised policy helps us limit the spread of and exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.” said Ken Wicker, CEO. “The recent increases in COVID-19 cases are concerning and serve as a critical reminder that vaccinations are our strongest line of defense against the virus. We highly encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine does so as soon as possible.

Additional visitor policy updates include the following:

· Patients Undergoing Procedures – One visitor per patient. Visitor must remain in designated waiting area. If patient is admitted, visitor can visit with patient after patient is admitted to their room.

· Emergency Room (ER) – One visitor per patient. For pediatric ER patients, visitor must be a designated parent or guardian.

· Women’s Services (Labor & Delivery) – One support person 24/7, permitted to stay overnight.

· Baker Act Receiving Mental Health Units - No visitors except those legally required including a patient’s attorney of record, or a state or federal representative on official duty.

· Exceptions will be considered in specific circumstances (e.g., end-of-life care) but must first be approved by administration.