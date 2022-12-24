St. Pete Fire Rescue teams with Santa to bring gifts to fire victims

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In October, St. Pete firefighters came to the rescue of Tatiana Martin’s family during an apartment fire in St. Pete.

"Their focus was on us too; not only were they running in and out of the building, but they were asking us did we want water bottles, are we ok," said Martin.

On Friday, those heroes came back with another hero. Santa took a break from his sleigh to ride with St. Pete Fire Rescue to deliver gifts to families who were victims of house fires.

Martin says it’s been a struggle since they lost everything in the fire but seeing the joy on her children's faces when Santa showed up with the firefighters was great.

"They were so happy; I haven’t seen them happy like that in a while, not like that; that’s why I’m very looking forward to Christmas to put some joy in our hearts," said Martin.

The team made three stops bringing wrapped presents, food for Christmas dinner, and Publix gift cards to families impacted by fires.

"It's one of those things that it provides fulfillment in what we do. A lot of time, we see the bad in the community, but this is one of those things where we can give back and see the enjoyment," said Michael Lewis, St. Pete Fire Rescue captain.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has been distributing toys to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.