St. Pete Fire Rescue promotes 1st female district chiefs, 14 firefighters in total

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday was a historic day for St. Petersburg’s fire department, and many came out to congratulate the 14 heroes who were being promoted.

“It’s a proud moment,” said Fire Chief James Large.

While every promotion and pinning ceremony is special for the department and the firefighters being promoted, Monday’s was different because the department is making history for multiple reasons.

“It means a lot to me in a lot of ways,” said Chief Large.

Firefighter Deveron Curry is the son of Eugene Curry, one of the Pioneers, St. Pete’s first five black firefighters. Now, his son is a captain in the same department.

“I never thought I’d be here,” he said as he thanked the chief and others in the room, including his mother, his oldest son, and his late father.

The other big history-making moment came when the department recognized District Chiefs Linsey Kensinger and Tanya Hart. They are the department's first female chiefs.

It’s an honor that they both worked hard to achieve. And they did it by helping each other.

“I extend my thanks to each person who offered guidance and encouragement, even Chief Hart,” Kensinger said. “We were studying together for the same promotion. She was still there to help me with anything I needed.”

They got to experience this special moment with their families, including their kids. Hart got a bit emotional talking about the joy of her daughter pinning her.

“It was very good,” she said. “She’s actually the first female kicker at her high school.”

In total, the department promoted 14 firefighters to Lieutenant, captain, and chief. Mayor Ken Welch was also on hand for the ceremony.

“Thank you all for your service. Your promotions reflect your performance and your service to our community,” he said. “We are a better St. Pete because of the job that the entire department does.”