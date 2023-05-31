St. Pete fertilizer ban starts Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting Thursday, the City of St. Pete is asking those who live there to take part in a citywide fertilizer ban.

The city said the increased rainfall during the summer can cause nutrients from the fertilizer to reach bodies of water and lead to environmental issues like algae blooms, fish kills, and water quality problems.

The ban starts June 1 and ends September 30.

It's part of a county-wide ordinance, which says no nitrogen or phosphorous may be applied to turfgrass or landscape during that time period or at any time of the year if the National Weather Service has issued any of these advisories:



Severe thunderstorm warning or watch

Flood warning or watch

Tropical storm warning or watch

Hurricane warning or watch

If rain forecast is greater than or equal to 2 inches within 24 hours

The city said residents can do the following to help keep local waterways and marine life healthy:

Treat your lawn with a slow-release fertilizer in the spring or fertilizer-free micronutrients in the summer to keep your lawn happy all summer.

Pick up any debris or vegetation near storm drains year-round to keep it from entering local waterways.

Follow a no-mow zone six feet from any water body, helping to establish a protective barrier.

Make sure your lawn maintenance/landscaper is certified through Pinellas County.

Replace some or all of your lawn with Florida-friendly natives.

Learn more online.