St. Pete extends hours for sandbags

ST. PETERSBURG — In response to potential storm surge impacts this evening, the City of St. Petersburg is extending its sandbag distribution into the weekend with Saturday (today) hours from noon to to 6 p.m. for all St. Pete residents.

There are two time frames for distribution today:

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. – In response to specific requests from neighborhoods impacted by Idalia, residents living in Shore Acres, Riviera Bay and Coquina Key communities have priority access during this time as many residents still have their belongings sitting in storage containers in their driveways.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. – All St. Pete residents will have access to the limited supply of sandbags between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

These sandbags are already pre-filled, ready to use and easily accessible at the City's Pavement and Traffic Operations Building (1744 9th Ave N). City staff will help load the sandbags into residents' vehicles. St. Pete residents may pick up a maximum of 10 sandbags per household. Residents must provide proof of residence (such as a driver's license) to receive sandbags.

Year-round Sandbag Operations:

Sandbags are also available to St. Petersburg residents all year long, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. during non-emergency times at the same location (www.stpete.org/sandbags [stpete.org]).