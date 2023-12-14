Heavy rain, thunderstorms will impact Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have outdoor plans this Saturday, you might want to reschedule. The day will be a washout as a storm system moves through.

Leading up to Saturday, the Tampa Bay area will see strong winds on Thursday and Friday.

Model data shows that by 8 a.m. on Saturday, much of the area will already be seeing showers.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the radar resembles what we see with a tropical storm with waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"For a majority of Saturday, this is just going to be windy, chilly rain," Dee said.

After 4 p.m., Dee said that's when we transition to a threat for more thunderstorms. Saturday night we could see some strong to severe storms.

On the current track, it looks like much of the stormy weather will be out of our area by Sunday morning. The rain chance on Sunday is high at 60% but Dee said he expects it will be before sunrise.