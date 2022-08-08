St. Pete doctor looking for new ways to detect, stop the spread of Monkeypox

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The United States has now surpassed 7,500 cases of Monkeypox with more being detected daily.

Florida officials are now tracking more than 930 cases of Monkeypox.

One St. Petersburg doctor is on the front lines working to keep cases from spreading and finding innovative ways to detect Monkeypox.

Dr. Bob Wallace at Love the Golden Rule Family Practice on 1st Avenue North in St. Pete said on Monday, August 8 alone, three people contacted his office with concerns after being exposed to someone with Monkeypox.

“We have been getting calls every day and today we’ve been completed inundated,” Dr. Wallace said.

So far, his office has treated two confirmed Monkeypox patients and has heard from 9 reporting direct exposure to someone with the virus. Monkeypox is spread through skin to skin contact or sharing bed sheets or towels.

“People have been coming in with fatigue, headache and the first patient had a low grade fever, the second one didn’t, followed by the rash,” Dr. Wallace explained.

Monkeypox can have a 21 day incubation period.

Dr. Wallace tells ABC Action News that he is now working with a company in South Florida to develop a saliva test for Monkeypox which he said would be much easier to collect and help with early detection. The same company helped develop the rapid test for Hepatitis C.

Right now, lab workers are focused on taking samples from a skin lesion to detect Monkeypox.

“If we had a saliva test, it would be much easier to diagnose the virus. It would also be more comfortable for laboratory staff,” he added.

Dr. Wallace said patients have to have active monkeypox lesions when they provide the saliva sample.

The company in Miami is hoping to come back to St. Petersburg to collect more saliva tests in the near future.

Dr. Wallace also hopes more vaccines will be made available. His practice was chosen as a vaccine provider, but he’s being told there aren’t enough doses to distribute.

“We are getting tons of calls right now because we had put that out but right now, we can’t provide the vaccine because there isn’t enough through the health department.”

Last week, President Joe Biden declared a health emergency for monkeypox—which is freeing up emergency funding for vaccines and other supplies.

Dr. Wallace said a treatment option called T Poxx is showing promise but is awaiting FDA approval. His office is already applying to administer it once they’re able.

“There are 17 million doses of this particular treatment available, so they won’t run out and it won’t be like the vaccine where we are so limited,” Dr. Wallace elaborated.

ABC Action News also reached out to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. Spokesperson Tom Iovino said the department plans to release another Monkeypox update within the next few days.

