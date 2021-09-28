St. Pete City Council, mayoral candidates participate in virtual forums

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Candidates running for St. Petersburg mayor and city council will discuss key issues it at two different virtual forums this week.

On Tuesday, city council candidates Copley Gerdes, Tom Mullins, Lisset Hanewicz, Gina Driscoll, Mhariel Summers, Richie Floyd and Jeffrey Danner will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Mayoral candidates Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch will meet on Wednesday, September 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The public can register here to tune into the mayoral forum and here to register for the city council candidates forum.

Both forums will be moderated by Judithanne Scourfield McLauchlan, founding director of the Center for Civic Engagement at the University of South Florida's St. Petersburg campus. Panelists will include USFSP students.